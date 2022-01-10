Sean O'Malley unsure if Jake Paul can replicate boxing success in MMA - "It's a different level"

Sean O'Malley doesn't think Jake Paul will be able to replicate the success he has had with boxing if he chooses to switch to MMA down the line. According to 'Sugar', there are various aspects of mixed martial arts that take years of practice to master. Therefore, it will be difficult for Paul to learn the same as quickly as he did in boxing.

Jake Paul @jakepaul 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma https://t.co/pA1gkCrdzE

O'Malley admits Paul can box and praises him for picking up boxing skills rather quickly. However, there are various other forms of martial arts like wrestling and jiu-jitsu in MMA which 'The Problem Child' must get good at to hang with elite fighters inside the cage:

"Jake comes in MMA, I don't know dude... it takes so long, I think it's going to take a longer time to do what he did in boxing in MMA. In boxing he did it fast and it was impressive and you know he knocked out Tyron Woodley and that's crazy but to go into MMA and have success, it's a different level. There's just too many things you have to get good at," O'Malley said in a video on his YouTube channel.

O'Malley also pointed out that Paul, as a boxer, must learn takedown defense to compete in MMA so that the fight stays on the feet where he's more comfortable.

Check out the video below:

Jake Paul keen on fighting former boxing world champion next

Jake Paul has made it clear that he does have MMA in his plans down the line but he remains focused on his boxing career at the moment. The YouTube star recently expressed a desire to take on former boxing middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his next fight.

Paul has often been criticized for avoiding professional boxers, but he's looking to silence his critics this time around by fighting a former world champion:

“The Julio Cesar Chavez [fight], I like that fight a lot because it silences the critics,” Paul told The Volume Sports' Chris Mannix.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Volume @TheVolumeSports



Would rather face .@JakePaul wants his next fight to be a "real boxer"Would rather face @Tyson_Fury before @TommyTNTFury 🍿 .@JakePaul wants his next fight to be a "real boxer"Would rather face @Tyson_Fury before @TommyTNTFury 🍿 https://t.co/hKsuTSfffB

Edited by John Cunningham