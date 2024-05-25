“It’s a different type of exhilarating” - Kade Ruotolo can’t wait to show the world his full arsenal in long-awaited MMA debut

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States is chomping at the bit to enter the Circle for the first time as a professional mixed martial arts fighter.

Ruotolo has long teased his transition to MMA, working behind the scenes on his striking skills. And now the 21-year-old phenom is finally ready to show fans what's under the hood.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo could not contain his excitement for his upcoming fight.

The submission grappling king said:

"I love jiu-jitsu, my adrenaline is always pumping, but [MMA] is a different type of exhilarating. It’s hard to almost explain it. I’m just extremely excited and excited to show the world what I can do."

Kade Ruotolo is set to lock horns with fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

Kade Ruotolo on what sets he and twin brother Tye apart from the competition: "Mental strength"

As physically gifted and talented the Ruotolo brothers are, Kade Ruotolo believes it's the mental fortitude he and his twin Tye have developed over the years that gives them the edge over the competition.

Kade and Tye Ruotolo have been training in jiu-jitsu since they were eight years old and have competed in multiple high-profile tournaments their whole life. They are both ONE world champions today.

Kade told ONE Championship:

"My brother and I have done what we’ve done our entire lives. Building that mental strength. I don’t think a lot of people are prepared to go those lengths."