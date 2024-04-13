"It's about discipline" - BJJ legend 'Buchecha' details his mindset in pushing through the monotony to reach unprecedented success

ONE heavyweight MMA contender Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida explained the type of mindset you need in order to stay consistent in your routine of becoming a high level fighter.

The 17-time BJJ world champion would be the first person to tell you that motivation is not the key to success. At the end of the day, motivation is not as dependable as consistency or discipline.

So when battling against the everyday monotony of staying fit as an athlete, which includes the endless routines and drills, 'Buchecha' credits self-discipline as the blueprint for success and excellence.

Taking to his Instagram page this week, the Brazilian superstar stressed the importance of making it a habit of working hard to achieve your goals.

"It's not about motivation but it's about discipline, because we don't wake up motivated every single day but we have to do what has to be done anyway!"

'Buchecha' eager to bounce back from 'Reug Reug' loss with another epic matchup

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is doing nothing but more hard work this week in order to bounce back from his most recent MMA loss to 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane.

The American Top Team representative was riding an impressive four-fight win streak against some of the hardest-hitting fighters of the division, including former ONE heavyweight MMA world title challenger Kirill Grishenko and South Korean finisher Kang Ji Won, before suffering his first career loss to Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 last August.

Needless to say, 'Buchecha' was at least one fight away from a title shot against the current divisional champion, Anatoly Malykhin. So it's back to square one for the Brazilian superstar. But in order to prove himself better than he was in his last match, he needs a fresh new challenge.

Perhaps 'Vanilla Thunder' Ben Tynan can help fill that void. The charismatic rising star is 2-0 in since making his impressive debut last year. He's an NCAA Division 1 wrestler with the skills and manpower to make himself a great matchup for 'Buchecha'.

Both men are ready to make an impact but it's up to ONE Championship to make that decision.

Poll : Who could Buchecha potentially fight next? Ben 'Vanilla Thunder' Tynan Alex 'The Viking' Roberts 0 votes View Discussion