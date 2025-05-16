  • home icon
  • “It's not easy at all” - Two-sport king Prajanchai gives an honest take about a possible MMA transition

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 16, 2025 11:02 GMT
Two-sport king Prajanchai smiles in the Circle
Arguably, it’s easier to transition to striking once you’ve built a solid grappling base than it is to go the other way around. That’s why even some of the world’s best strikers, like Prajanchai PK SaenchaI, don’t take an MMA switch lightly.

Despite already holding ONE World Titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, he doesn't think chasing gold in mixed martial arts will be a very wise career move for him. In fact, he’s pretty clear about how he feels when it comes to adding a third discipline to his resume.

"I think being a three-sport world champion would be very cool," he said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA. "But I don't think MMA is for me. It's a very difficult sport. It's really hard training. It's not easy at all."
The dual-sport king respects the craft but knows exactly how steep the climb would be. After all, more than just adding skills, the transition is about rewiring your battle instincts.

“I want to have three belts” - Two-sport king Prajanchai eyes an unprecedented shot at boxing gold after ONE Fight Night 28

That said, the Thai veteran Prajanchai still has a third belt in mind, it just might not be in a cage.

With titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing already secured, he has set his sights on another striking discipline that feels more in his wheelhouse: boxing.

"After achieving my goals in Muay Thai and kickboxing, I want to challenge myself in boxing rules in ONE Championship. I want to have three belts on my shoulders at the same time," he said.

It’s an ambitious goal, but not out of reach. With his experience, Prajanchai’s boxing game is already razor-sharp. And if ONE Championship opens the door for it, he’ll be ready.

