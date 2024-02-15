"It's either gold or bust" - Henry Cejudo doubles down on commitment to retire if things don’t go to plan at UFC 298

After spending the previous three years in retirement, Henry Cejudo returned to the octagon in 2023 as he faced Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288, losing the title bout via split decision. The former double champ, who is set to take on Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 this weekend, revealed that he will once again walk away from mixed martial arts if he is unable to emerge victorious.

Speaking at the media day for the event, the No.3-ranked bantamweight revealed his goals, stating:

"The goal is still 145 pounds. I've already defended my 135 pound weight. Yeah, I lost my last fight through split decision, but I'm not wavering from the goal of going up. I just feel like a win over Merab and then get the winner out of [Marlon] 'Chito' [Vera] and Sean [O'Malley] and then I want [Alexander Volkanovski] or whoever has that belt at 145 pounds. I feel like I've earned it with my accolades and the merit that I've been able to do in combat sports, I don't think you can deny me."

'Triple C' continued:

"To top all that off, this is all or nothing. I sat with the team and was like, 'hey, guys, it's either gold or bust.' I either win it all or I'm not going to have it at all and I'm out, I'm done. I am putting that timeline and that pressure on me because I do take this sport seriously. People are always like, 'oh, you retired.' I'm like, 'dude, I've done everything there is to do.' What the f**k do I got to prove?"

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on his plans following UFC 298 below:

Cejudo added that he is motivated by anger with himself entering his UFC 298 bout. The former double champ will likely earn a title opportunity if he is able to defeat Dvalishvili.

Henry Cejudo previously teased why he could retire

Henry Cejudo had his six-fight win streak, that included becoming double champ and defending both belts, snapped when he lost to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. During a recent appearance on The HJR Experiment, 'Triple C' teased why he could retire if he is unable to beat Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298, stating:

"This is for the No.1 contender spot. I think after losing to Aljamain, I think if I was going to go maybe down the ladder, I would probably be done with fighting again. Yeah, man, because it's just like, this sport is hard, man. Training camps, having two kids and things like that... It's all or nothing, man."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on retirement below (starting at the 0:39 mark):

Cejudo added that his motivations entering UFC 298 are different than they were entering UFC 288. He is looking to make one final title push before ending a legendary combat sports career in which he has won an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling, in addition to becoming one of four UFC double champs.