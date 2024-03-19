“It’s fantastic for boxing” - Tyson Fury rubbishes criticism against Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout, explains how it’s a 'pretty even' contest

Tyson Fury recently weighed in on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and explained why it might not be as bad as some fans have made it out to be.

The combat sports community was caught by surprise as it was announced that the YouTuber-turned-boxer would be stepping into the ring to take on one of the most feared boxers that has ever competed. The event is scheduled to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20, and stream on Netflix, which is a first for the streaming giant.

During his appearance on The Stomping Ground with journalist Charlie Parsons, the lineal heavyweight boxing champion described Paul vs. Tyson as being a good thing for the sport as a whole. He mentioned that 'The Problem Child' has been a disrupter and believes that fans will still tune in despite the criticism regarding the age discrepancy. He said:

"I think it's fantastic for the boxing. You've got a legend and you've got a YouTuber boxer who's come into the game and blew it up. Who am I to say Mike Tyson or Jake Paul shouldn't be boxing?...Okay that guy's 57, but he's former undisputed heavyweight king. The other guy plays on his computer for a living and came into boxing a year ago. It's a pretty even match. People say it's sh*t, but I bet they still watch it."

Tweet regarding Fury's comments about Paul vs. Tyson [Image courtesy: @MichaelBensonn - X]

It will be interesting to see whether Tyson Fury will be correct regarding his prediction that fans will still tune in for Paul vs. Tyson, especially considering that they'll be able to watch the event for free if they are a Netflix subscriber.

Tyson Fury claims Deontay Wilder hits harder than Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury recently shared his thoughts on Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou and revealed who was the harder puncher.

During the aforementioned interview, 'The Gypsy King', who fought and was knocked down by both, claimed that Wilder was the harder puncher of the two. He said:

"Deontay [Wilder], by far. [Francis] Ngannou is a big puncher, but I wasn't really troubled by any of his punches. It wasn't like he was dynamite and every time he hit me I was wobbled. Just one shot to the back of the head and that was it."

Tweet regarding Fury's comments about Wilder and Ngannou [Image courtesy: @MichaelBensonn - X]