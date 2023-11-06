"It's a fight that will never happen" - Logan Paul rejects the idea of heavily hyped potential money fight against brother Jake Paul

Logan Paul has rejected any notion of facing his brother Jake Paul in a boxing ring, regardless of their clash projected to be a financial success.

Paul recently committed his immediate future to the WWE following his grudge match against Dillon Danis on the MF x DAZN Prime Card event last month. The former Disney star defeated Danis via disqualification after the MMA fighter attempted a guillotine choke on Paul in the final round.

Following the fight, Logan Paul confirmed he was 'done' with boxing for the time being. 'The Maverick' went on to capture his first piece of wrestling gold by winning the United States title from Rey Mysterio this past weekend.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul last stepped into the ring in August, when he defeated former UFC fighter Nate Diaz via unanimous decision. Paul has since confirmed he is set to return to the squared circle in December, but his opponent has not yet been named.

Recently, Logan Paul was interviewed by ESPN's Marc Raimondi, where he was once again asked about his boxing future. Raimondi suggested a potential brother vs. brother bout between Logan and Jake, to which 'The Maverick' stated it would "never" happen:

"I'll never fight Jake. We entertain it sometimes, because it would be fun. But at the end of the day, it's a fight that'll never happen."

Check out the post here:

Logan Paul reacts to winning the United States Championship

Logan Paul recently laid out his ambitions for his wrestling future, following his capturing of the United States Championship.

After putting on some memorable performances against wrestling greats such as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, Paul got the biggest win of his career. He defeated Rey Mysterio under nefarious means at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Following his victory, Logan Paul spoke to Daily Mail, where he promised his fans he would soon be at the top of WWE's ladder. He said:

"I really don't know how to comprehend what my life has become. I grew up in a city where things like this didn't really happen. I believe in myself, I work my a** off, and [the] next thing I know, I'm fighting Rey Mysterio for the U.S. Championship, and I won it."

'The Maverick' continued:

"It feels amazing. I'm shocked, and I want to stay humble, but f*** that, it's so much more fun to be arrogant about it! This [belt] ain't leaving my side. This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my life. I'm gonna take over this industry bro. I'm gonna be the best." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]