Logan Paul makes ambitious promise after winning the United States Championship

Logan Paul recently made an ambitious statement after he'd just won the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel.

Logan Paul is one of the most controversial people on the planet. Anything he says, or does, garners attention. He has tried his hand at various different ventures, including boxing and wrestling, and has proven himself to be a success.

After signing with the WWE, Paul got the chance to compete in the ring with some talented superstars. He has since put on some incredible matches against some of the top stars in the company, including Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

This past weekend at Crown Jewel, Paul got the biggest win of his career yet when he defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship. Following his win at Crown Jewel, Logan spoke to Daily Mail where he promised to take over this industry and be the best.

"I really don't know how to comprehend what my life has become. I grew up in a city where things like this didn't really happen. I believe in myself, I work my a** off, and [the] next thing I know, I'm fighting Rey Mysterio for the U.S. Championship, and I won it."

He continued:

"It feels amazing. I'm shocked, and I want to stay humble, but f*** that, it's so much more fun to be arrogant about it! This [belt] ain't leaving my side. This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my life. I'm gonna take over this industry bro. I'm gonna be the best." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Logan Paul also spoke about his match last year at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul faced the toughest challenge of his career last year at Crown Jewel when he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite his efforts, Paul came up short against the Tribal Chief.

During the same interview, Paul acknowledged his loss to Reigns and said that he is still a rookie.

"I had an opportunity to do it last year at Crown Jewel against Roman [Reigns], and I did amazing. I'm still a rookie, I've been doing it for a year and a half, so imagine if I dedicate a little time to it." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see if Paul will make more appearances on WWE television now that he is the United States Champion.

What do you make of Logan Paul's win at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

