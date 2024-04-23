"It's fun when people push you" - Smilla Sundell shares story of joining marathon days after Muay Thai title bout

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell of Sweden is one of the most talented fighters in the world today. At 19 years of age, she has already achieved more than other athletes older than her.

But being at the top can be a tad bit monotonous for 'The Hurricane', which is why it is surprising to hear that Sundell has tried to up the ante on multiple occasions by seeking tougher challenges outside of the ring.

Speaking to Calf Kick Sports in a recent interview, Sundell recounted a time that she ran a marathon just days after a major fight.

'The Hurricane' said:

"After the 30 [kilometers], my ankles were like [sore]. I felt it. But then everyone was saying, 'You're almost there!' That's like three kilometers more. No problem, I'll just speed up. So I sped up and they were like, 'Only 10 kilometers more', so I slowed down again. It's very fun when people push you. I think I sped up after 21K, because I thought it was almost over, but I just kept going."

Sundell joined the marathon shortly after her world title-winning performance over Filipina-American phenom Jackie Buntan in April 2022. She has gone on to win two more after that, including a successful defense against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues late last year.

Will Smilla Sundell be victorious in her next fight?

Smilla Sundell to face Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video

'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell will put her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title on the line once more against 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.