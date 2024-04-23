ONE Fight Night 22: Jihin Radzuan lays out Smilla Sundell’s best route to victory against Natalia Diachkova

Although ONE atomweight MMA contender Jihin Radzuan is confident that her teammate Smilla Sundell will successfully defend her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Natalia Diachkova on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22, she has still given her take on her key to victory.

Radzuan made a quick assessment of the things that Smilla Sundell should do to assure the victory and record her fifth straight win in ONE Championship.

'Shadow Cat' shared this during her most recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, as she stated:

"Smilla's best way to defend her title is to use her usual punching combinations and kicks. I think she should break Natalia from the outside before working into the closer exchange or clinch."

The strategy and fight plan that Radzuan provided were also the recipe for success for Smilla Sundell over previous opponents Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Milana Bjelogrlic, Jackie Buntan, and Diandra Martin, where she displayed her combinations and maximized her physicality.

Jihin Radzuan thinks that Smilla Sundell will defend her world title once more

Radzuan is not only rooting for Sundell to win her upcoming showdown with Diachkova because they are teammates at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, but also due to what she sees during her preparations.

According to the Malaysian MMA star, the 19-year-old phenom is pushing herself to the limit day after day in the gym and is working harder than ever to make sure that she will retain her 26-pound golden belt, thus keeping her immaculate record under the world's largest martial arts organization intact.

Catch Sundell back in action at ONE Fight Night 22, which goes down inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The action will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. Primetime on May 3.