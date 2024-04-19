"I'm bigger than her" - Smilla Sundell says Stamp is no longer her main sparring partner at Fairtex Training Center

As much as the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell wants to spar with the ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex in training, she can't do it anymore because of their weight difference.

Speaking to Calf Kick Sports' YouTube channel recently, Sundell explained why she doesn't typically share the mats or the ring at Fairtex Training Center with Stamp.

The ONE world champion offered:

"I train beside her now because we are not the same weight anymore. I was a bit smaller when I first came to Fairtex. But now I'm bigger than her, so I've got other partners."

The Fairtex Training Center is protecting their fighters from potential damage accumulation during training, especially since Sundell and Stamp compete in different weight classes and have a 10-pound gap.

Currently, both the Swedish and Thai sensations are preparing for their respective fights.

Smilla Sundell will defend her world title against Natalia Diachkova on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22. Meanwhile, Stamp defends her ONE atomweight MMA world title against Denice Zamboanga in the main event of ONE 167 on June 7.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on May 3.

Smilla Sundell identifies her current favorite fighters in ONE

In another recent interview, Smilla Sundell revealed her list of favorite athletes under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Spearheading that list are two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

Among those fighters that 'The Hurricane' named, Tawanchai was the one that she got the opportunity to spar with.

After their training session, Sundell said that the 25-year-old Thai phenom had some great techniques in his bag and that he was a cool guy outside the ring.

