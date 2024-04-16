Strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell lists her favorite athletes in ONE Championship

Reigning undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell may be one of the current best athletes in ONE Championship, but she is also a fan of other fighters, as she revealed during a recent interview.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post's YouTube channel, Sundell identified the fighters that she has been following and watching closely whenever they see action inside the ring.

The 19-year-old Swedish star stated:

"I like watching the Thai guys, like in Muay Thai. I like watching Haggerty and Rodtang, Tawanchai and Superbon, and all those big guys."

Smilla Sundell named several world champions with a similar fighting style to her, who love to move forward and pressure their opponents.

Due to this approach, she was able to remain undefeated under the world's largest martial arts organization with a clean 4-0 slate.

The Fairtex Training Center representative's latest victory was against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14, as she scored a third-round TKO finish to fend off the challenge of the Brazilian athlete and prevent her from becoming a two-division world champion.

Other athletes that are included on Sundell's victim list are Diandra Martin, Jackie Buntan, and Milana Bjelogrlic.

Smilla Sundell to defend her world title against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

Smilla Sundell will be putting her world title on the line for the second time on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22, where she will welcome the challenge of Russian fighter Natalia Diachkova inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be a tough matchup for 'The Hurricane' as 'Karelian Lynx' is riding a four-fight win streak from her stint in the weekly Friday Fights card, where she secured wins over Dokmaipa Fairtex, Lena Nocker, Hannah Brady, and Chellina Chirino.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on May 3.

