“It's all fun” - Reece McLaren holds Jarred Brooks in high regard despite heated war of words

By Craig Pekios
Modified Nov 22, 2024 05:29 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship

Despite their war of words, Aussie standout Reece McLaren has nothing but respect for Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks.

Coming off a big split decision victory over Hu Yong in his last outing, McLaren returns to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, December 6 for a showdown with the interim ONE strawweight MMA world champion at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video.

It will be a first-ever meeting between the two stars and could land one of them a shot at the vacant ONE flyweight MMA crown.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Reece McLaren expressed his excitement over his scrap with 'The Monkey God,' saying:

"We'll get this fight. We'll get some hype around this fight for sure. It'll be fun. It's all fun, man, and then that's all respect. But, man, we're fighting. I can't wait."

'Lightning' has won three of his last four inside the Circle—a run that has established him as the fourth-ranked contender in the division. Should be bag a big win over a current ONE world champion, McLaren could very well earn a crack at 26 pounds of gold in 2025.

Reece McLaren has his sights set on a clash with Adriano Moraes

Should Reece McLaren get past 'The Monkey God' at ONE Fight Night 26, he'll have his sights set on a long-awaited clash with eight-time titleholder and the flyweight MMA division's top-ranked contender, Adriano Moraes.

"You know, that's the fight that I really want is Adriano [Moraes]," McLaren said. "I would love to run it back with Danny [Kingad]. I'd love to run it back with Yuya [Wakamatsu]. But the Adriano fight's the one that I've been eyeing for years now. So come on, let's make that one happen."

Moraes is fresh off a big first-round submission victory over Danny Kingad at ONE 169 in Bangkok. 'Mikinho' will likely have his eyes on next month's showdown between McLaren and Brooks, as the winner could very well be the next man in line to challenge the Brazilian veteran.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 26 live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6 in U.S. primetime.

