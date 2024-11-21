“That's the fight that I really want” - Reece McLaren eyes long-awaited showdown with former champ

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship flyweight MMA contender and former world title challenger 'Lightning' Reece McLaren of Australia may be taking on one of his toughest opponents yet in ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks. But the 33-year-old says the real money fights are against the creme of the crop in his division.

Brooks is moving up to flyweight to face McLaren in a pivotal flyweight MMA clash with heavy world title implications. But 'Lightning' is confident he can get the job done against 'The Monkey God' and move on to bigger and better challenges.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, McLaren revealed who he really has his eye on.

The CMBT Training Center product stated:

"You know, that's the fight that I really want is Adriano [Moraes]. I would love to run it back with Danny [Kingad]. I'd love to run it back with Yuya [Wakamatsu]. But the Adriano fight's the one that I've been eyeing for years now. So come on, let's make that one happen."

Needless to say, it would be unwise for McLaren to overlook Brooks, who aims to make a statement himself and book a spot to compete for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title left behind by legendary 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson.

It all comes to a head at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video.

Reece McLaren looks to take care of business against Jarred Brooks in pivotal flyweight clash at ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video

No.4-ranked 'Lightning' Reece McLaren is set to face interim strawweight MMA world titleholder 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks in a three-round flyweight MMA contest.

The two will clash at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

