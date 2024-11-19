"I'm going up and I'm challenging somebody" - Jarred Brooks believes he has earned his spot to fight Reece McLaren at flyweight

Jarred Brooks has always had big plans and lofty expectations when it comes to what he wants to accomplish in his career.

This path has led him to ONE Fight Night 26 where he will make his return to action in slightly different circumstances.

The ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion will move to flyweight to face one of the most seasoned contenders in the division, Australia's Reece McLaren.

McLaren is a veteran of this division and following his win over the incredibly dangerous Hu Yong earlier this year, is certainly in the mix at the top of the rankings.

Trending

Though Jarred Brooks may be making his flyweight debut, he believes that he has certainly earned the right to go straight into a big match-up.

In a recent exclusive interview with The MMA Superfan, he spoke about how he's the one climbing out of his comfort zone for this fight and that's why he deserves it:

"So me coming into the picture, I can understand how that would be like, damn. Like, this guy just gets the jump and fight Reece McLaren, but like, damn, I'm going up and fighting Reece McLaren, right? I'm a strawweight, you know, at the end of the day, I'm going up and challenging somebody. I'm doing the things that I need to do as a mixed martial artist, as a fighter, and as a father. So I think that's what matters at the end of the day."

Check out the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks continues to push himself

On Dec. 6 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, we will find out whether Jarred Brooks will recapture the form he has at strawweight at the weight class above.

'The Monkey God' has already accomplished great things in his natural weight class but there isn't a clear challenge for him right now.

With dominant wins over many of the top contenders and his rival Joshua Pacio still recovering from an injury, Brooks will look to keep busy while announcing himself as a major player at flyweight by defeating McLaren and potentially making a move for the divisional gold there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback