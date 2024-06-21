"It's game on" - Jonathan Haggerty says Nico Carrillo is next if he beats Saemapetch

Jonathan Haggerty claimed Nico Carrillo will receive a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot if the latter wins next month.

ONE Fight Night 23 is scheduled to occur inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on July 5. The upcoming event in Bangkok, Thailand, will feature several intriguing matchups, including a bantamweight Muay Thai bout between number one-ranked Carrillo and number four-ranked Saemapetch Fairtex.

Carrillo has continuously called out the division's world champion, Haggerty, with hopes of earning a title shot later this year. During an interview with Sportskeeda, the two-sport king responded to the Scottish contender by saying:

"He's done what he had to do and now it's his time. He's number one. We'd see how he gets on with Saemapetch, which I think he's going to win. Then, that's it. It's game on. We'd see who's running around in the ring."

ONE Fight Night 21 goes down on July 5, live and for free for North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's entire interview with Sportskeeda below:

Jonathan Haggerty has business to take care of before a potential clash with Nico Carrillo

Nico Carrillo, who defeated Nong-O last time out, isn't the only one who needs a win before potentially fighting Jonathan Haggerty.

On September 6, Haggerty will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek when the promotion returns to North America.

Superlek is a tough opponent for any fighter at flyweight and bantamweight, especially after securing wins against Rodtang Jitmuangnon (Muay Thai) and Takeru Segawa (kickboxing). Therefore, Haggerty must overcome a tough challenge and add another legendary name to his resume before focusing on Carrillo.

ONE 168: Denver will take place inside Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Tickets for the highly-anticipated event can be found here.