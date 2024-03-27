Izaak Michell is jumping right in at the deep end for his upcoming ONE Championship debut on April 5.

At ONE Fight Night 21, the Aussie grappler will make the walk to compete under the ONE banner for the very first time, stepping inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Standing in his way of securing one of the biggest upsets in recent times is the current ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, Tye Ruotolo.

Ruotolo clearly respects his upcoming opponent after calling to face him in a previous post-fight interview.

Despite the odds being stacked against him, the challenger is motivated to capitalize on this huge opportunity and as he told ONE Championship, change his life:

"Man, this would mean everything. I think it's definitely perfect timing with the alignment of where I'm at on my journey. I think it's going to really set me up for my future and be a huge thing. It's going to change my life."

Izaak Michell has nothing to lose at ONE Fight Night 21

One of the benefits of his underdog status is that there is no pressure on the shoulders of Izaak Michell ahead of his ONE Championship debut.

If fans had seen him compete in the promotion before, there would be some expectations on his shoulders in going up against the world champion.

This time around though, he is walking into unknown territory with a game plan and a dream to try and achieve.

Tye Ruotolo surely isn't going to underestimate any opponent that he steps in there with, but on the rare chance that he does, even for a split second, Michell will be there waiting for his moment.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free on US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.