"It's not going to be easy" - Fans chime in on Denice Zamboanga's chances at beating Stamp at ONE 167

Many fight fans out there believe Denice Zamboanga has a good chance of dethroning Stamp Fairtex of her ONE women's atomweight MMA crown at ONE 167.

Over the last five years, Zamboanga has made every effort in the world to position herself amongst the top five best atomweights on the planet. On her way up, she trained with the best strikers of her weight class to better herself as a full-fledged mixed martial artist.

In the late 2010s, she paired up with Stamp Fairtex at the famed Fairtex Training Facility in Pattaya, Thailand, to hone in on her craft. Although Zamboanga is now back in the Philippines with her older brother Drex at T-Rex MMA, she remains good friends with Stamp even as rivals.

But Zamboanga's rise to contention was inevitable. She's earned big wins over the likes of Mei Yamaguchi, Lin Heqin, and Julie Mezabarba to fight Stamp for the world title.

So, seeing as they have already fought each other as sparring partners, fans believe that if there's anyone who can beat the Thai queen, it will be Zamboanga.

ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7 via Prime Video.

"Beast Mode" - Denice Zamboanga on track to challenge training bestie Stamp Fairtex

Denice Zamboanga is doing everything in her power to ensure her performance at ONE 167 reaches its fullest potential.

Zamboanga is adhering to a strict regimen during this fight camp without taking any shortcuts.

Stamp is known for her wicked strength and power, so Zamboanga has to match that intensity and more if they are to scrap it out for 25 full minutes.

During her camp, Zamboanga has been working on building her strength and coordination by carrying the weight of one of her training partners.

"Beast mode"

is what ONE Championship used to describe Denice Zamboanga on Instagram.

