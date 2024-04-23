WATCH: Striking queen Stamp Fairtex sinks Asha Roka with a rear-naked choke to register first submission win

ONE Championship fans have watched elite striker Stamp Fairtex turn into one of the very best mixed martial artists before their very eyes.

As the former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, the Thai superstar had dreams of becoming a three-sport world champion, which she realised at ONE Fight Night 14 last year.

In one of her earliest MMA contests, she showed clear potential in her ability to round out her skillset by securing her first submission win.

Facing off with Asha Roka back in August of 2019, the two women traded strikes for the majority of the contest.

In the third round, the future champion was able to get some solid ground control in before opening up with some ground and pound that forced her opponent to change the position or risk being stopped.

Stamp was able to take her back from this position and lock in the rear naked choke to get the win and continue her progression through the atomweight MMA ranks.

Watch the full fight below:

Stamp is well prepared for MMA at this stage

Stamp Fairtex's overall MMA game is likely to be on display once again when she returns at ONE 167 on June 7.

In the first defense of her atomweight title, the champion will take on a challenger that she knows very well thanks to their past as training partners.

Denice Zamboanga will know that is she is going to win this fight, standing and trading strikes with an opponent like the champion is a dangerous game to play.

The problem that she now faces is that this version of the atomweight world champion is not just a striker at this stage in her career.

Her striking is still the biggest weapon that she brings to the table but Zamboanga cannot afford to underestimate her grappling and submission skills either.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on June 7.