“I’m going to sleep” – Superbon’s traumatic response to Stamp’s brutal submission clinic at Fairtex Training Center

Ahead of his return to the Circle at ONE Friday Fights 46, Superbon Singha Mawynn has been adding some new tools to his game.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Stamp Fairtex ran through her three preferred submissions in MMA with the former kickboxing world champion.

The pair took turns as they followed a coach's lead to secure a rear-naked choke, armbar, and arm-triangle against one another.

It didn’t take long for the competitor with no MMA experience to regret his decision after being put in a choke by the ONE atomweight world champion.

“Okay, now Stamp will teach us three movements or I will be harassed. Now I’m starting to feel insecure.”

After feeling the choke tightening around him, he couldn’t believe how defenceless he was against such an attack.

“That’s dangerous. She’s very small and she choke me and I could not move, it’s very dangerous.”

Finally, he made it through the entire gauntlet having learned some key jiu-jitsu skills for MMA whilst being a valuable training dummy for Stamp in the process:

“I’m going to sleep, it’s like I had fainted.”

Watch the full video below:

Superbon won’t need any MMA skills next time out

Former featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon, is one of the many names that make that particular division so talented.

And yet, for his next fight, he will leave kickboxing behind for a short period to challenge himself under a different ruleset.

At ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, he will take on ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in an unmissable clash.

His recently learned submission skills won’t be of any use but the former pound-for-pound number one will be back landing elbows for the first time in a while.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free at Asian prime time via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.