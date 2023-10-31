WATCH: Go behind the scenes of Stamp Fairtex’s historic world title win against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14

Newly crowned ONE atomweight world champion Stamp Fairtex is giving fight fans a chance to go behind the scenes of her impressive performance at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

After claiming world titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, Stamp stepped inside the Circle at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee for the vacant atomweight championship. In the end, it took Stamp less than three rounds to get the job done, scoring a vicious body blow that folded ‘Hamzzang’ like a lawn chair.

Now sitting as the promotion’s first-ever three-sport ONE world champion, Stamp Fairtex is offering a peak behind the curtains of her incredible rise to the top of the atomweight mountain in a post on her official Instagram.

Stamp Fairtex is only the second woman in the history of the division to hold the atomweight world title, the first being recently retired fan favorite Angela Lee. The ‘Unstoppable’ champion laid down her crown moments before the ONE Fight Night 14 headliner, revealing that after the tragic passing of her sister and MMA prospect Victoria Lee, nothing would ever be the same again.

Instead of dedicating her life to fighting, Lee will turn her attention toward those in need, kickstarting a non-profit organization called FightStory that aims to help those struggling with or recovering from mental health issues.

If you want to learn more about FightStory or join the fight, check out the organization's official Instagram or you can go to fightstory.org.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.