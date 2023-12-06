WATCH: Superbon shows off his power and speed in preparation for Muay Thai super fight against Tawanchai

Becoming an all-time great in the world of combat sports takes a lot more than just luck and opportunity as both talent and dedication play an extremely huge role in a fighter’s career.

But for someone as great as Superbon Singha Mawynn, the work has become second nature to him, though it does not mean that he has grown tired of continuously striving to be one of the best combat sports athletes on ONE Championship’s roster.

The Thai megastar will once again take to the ring as he challenges reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in front of their fellow Thai fans in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46.

Their all-Thai clash goes down on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Knowing full well that his work has been cut out for him, Superbon recently shared a new post on his official Instagram wherein he showcased his speed and power on the mitts during a training session with his boxing coach.

Fans were in awe of Superbon’s work and were quick to share their assessment of his much-improved boxing skills in the comments section:

‘Those hands looking faster'

@superbon_banchamek [via] KO'

‘Working those hands! 😈🩵🥊🔥🔥'

Why the pressure is on Superbon Singha Mawynn to win this bout

At age 33, Superbon is still in the prime of his career though is closer to its end rather than its beginning and he would rather erase the memory of his outing against Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

After he was caught with a vicious combination by Allazov to take away his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship, Superbon’s detractors came out in droves.

But he knows that such things come with being great and he recently acknowledged the pressure that he feels as one of the sport’s biggest names.