Professional athletes live a completely different lifestyle compared to that of the regular human being, as they continuously strive for perfection in their respective fields. It is certainly no different for pro fighters.

But for those who have reached the upper echelons of the sport, training for a fight and preparing to maintain that elite-level performance for every single bout brings a ton of pressure and Superbon Singha Mawynn knows the feeling all too well.

The inaugural and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has faced a laundry list of greats, such as Italian legend Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Superbon recently opened up on the experience of being an elite-level fighter and the pressure that brings during an interview with Nickynachat:

“The mid-level fighters have a chance in a rematch. But as a top fighter with long winning streaks, there’s always some expectation.”

How has Superbon Singha Mawynn performed in his recent bouts?

The Thai megastar was unbeaten for the better part of five years and has a high-profile win over Petrosyan, putting him away with a monstrous head kick knockout in defense of his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

However, Superbon was on the receiving end of an upset loss himself after being caught off-guard by Chingiz Allazov in the second round of their bout at ONE Fight Night 6 during his defense of the title last January.

That loss opened up Superbon to his harshest detractors as many fans were expecting to see him defend the belt with relative ease.

His next bout will see him challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship, with the champion sending a compliment towards Superbon’s direction.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Watch the full interview with Superbon here: