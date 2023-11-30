ONE Championship has built up a solid stable of Muay Thai and kickboxing stars over the years, and chief among them is Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The Pattalung, Thailand-born star has been one of the most dependable fighters on ONE Championship’s roster and cemented his name in the consciousness of mainstream combat sports fans with a thunderous head kick knockout of the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike to claim the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

However, disaster struck for Superbon in his bout against Chingiz Allazov as he was upset by the Armenian at ONE: X in March of 2022 by way of a second-round knockout.

Superbon later admitted that he just was not on his A-game when he fought Allazov.

Nearly two years after the shock defeat, Superbon opened up on the vitriol that he received online during a recent interview with Nickynachat on the latter’s YouTube channel:

“At first, I was very angry. But after some time, I realized that most of the people who criticized me online have limited knowledge. They don’t really know me.”

What’s next for Superbon Singha Mawynn in his road to redemption?

Superbon is currently on track to challenge Tawanchai P. Saenchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The pair had been scheduled to fight twice before but was scrapped both times, first due to Superbon’s leg injury and then Tawanchai suffering an illness the next time.

The 33-year-old already has a supporter in the form of Nico Carrillo’s coach, JP Gallacher, who is confident in his ability to knock off Tawanchai.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Watch the full interview with Superbon here: