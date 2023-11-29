“I see Superbon winning that” – Nico Carrillo’s coach dissects feisty Muay Thai war between Tawanchai and Superbon

ONE Friday Fights 46 is stacked with huge striking matchups, and Nico Carrillo finds himself in one of those high-stakes contests.

At the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on December 22, he will take on former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Nong-O will be sharing the card with his close friend and training partner, former pound-for-pound number one Superbon Singha Mawynn. Superbon will be challenging Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in one of the best bouts of the year for striking fans.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Carrillo’s coach gave his take on the main event clash, which is set to close the show in spectacular fashion:

“I know a lot of people are scared of Tawanchai’s power, but I don't really know if Superbon is going to be fazed by that. I think it'll go to points, to be honest. I don't see a knockout but I see Superbon winning that.”

Watch the full interview below:

Nico Carrillo also has big stakes on the line for his fight

Nico Carrillo and his team still feel like they have something to prove to the ONE Championship fans, who have seen the Scotsman make a name for himself on the Friday Fights series.

If you want to prove what you are capable of, taking out a legend of the game who is still one of the best in the world is a pretty good way to do it. He will face the toughest test of his career to date when taking on Nong-O with the opportunity to show that he can raise his game to the level required.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.