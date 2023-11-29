“He shocked the world” – JP Gallacher confident Nico Carrillo can follow same path as Jonathan Haggerty

Scottish Muay Thai standout Nico Carrillo will receive an incredible opportunity at ONE Friday Fights 46 when he steps inside the ring with Thai legend and former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama.

With 25 career wins, including back-to-back knockouts under the ONE Championship banner, the ‘King of the North’ will look to score the biggest victory of his career when he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Nico Carrillo’s striking coach, JP Gallacher, revealed he believes his fighter has what it takes to oust Nong-O the same way Jonathan Haggerty did eight months prior inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“Everybody doubted Haggerty, like full respect to Haggerty, but like when Haggerty went into that fight, the only people believing he was going to win that was his team,” Gallacher said.

“Everybody in that stadium thought that Haggerty was gonna get stopped that night, including me. And he did it, done it the first round, you know mean? He shocked the world and that's it.”

Nico Carrillo has the tools to get the job done vs Nong-O Hama

Making his promotional debut in April, Nico Carrillo scored an incredible third-round knockout against Furkan Karabag at ONE Friday Fights 13.

Two months later, Carrillo returned for a showdown with the ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK Saenchai. It was a big step up in competition for Carrillo, but it was one the ‘King of the North’ was more than prepared for.

It took Nico Carrillo less than two rounds to finish Muangthai, adding another highlight-reel victory to his resume.

Carrillo will face the toughest test of his career against Nong-O Hama, a Thail legend determined to get back on track after suffering a stunning first-round knockout at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty earlier this year.

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.