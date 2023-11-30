“We're not too different” – Tawanchai sees a lot of similarities between him and ONE Friday Fights 46 opponent Superbon

ONE Championship has truly been the “Home of Martial Arts” through its stacked Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling ranks, which is on the same playing field as that of MMA. The promotion has since gone all out in creating a solid stable of Muay Thai stars.

With names such as Nong-O Hama, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Stamp Fairtex, Jonathan Haggerty, and Joseph Lasiri, among others, bannering the sport, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai is building his own name.

Tawanchai is currently set to defend his world title against fellow Thai star Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 and the Pattaya, Thailand-born fighter believes they are equals.

He explained as much in an interview with Antoine Pinto on the latter’s YouTube channel:

“Between me and Superbon, I don't think there's much that separates us. We're not too different. I think his fitness level is good.”

Tawanchai PK. Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn have been on a collision course for some time

ONE Championship originally scheduled the pair for a bout in early October, but Superbon suffered a leg injury and was forced to withdraw from it which opened the door for Tawanchai to fight Jo Nattawut in a non-title kickboxing match.

Tawanchai would go on to win it via unanimous decision, though Buakaw Banchamek believes that Nattawut would have pulled off the upset had he been able to have a full camp.

A second fight between the champion and Superbon was set for ONE Fight Night 17 but was scrapped due to Tawanchai having to pull out because of a viral infection.

Fans are already raring to see them duke it out and many are wondering who will come out on top.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Watch the full interview with Tawanchai here: