In the world of combat sports, opportunity is the name of the game and ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut certainly tried his best against Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Nattawut was a late replacement fighter for the injured Superbon Banchamek and squared off against the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion in a non-title featherweight kickboxing bout.

He would go on to lose via unanimous decision, though Buakaw Banchamek is of the opinion that Nattawut would have beaten his fellow Thai star had he been able to have a full training camp.

Buakaw would explain as much in his own YouTube channel:

“Jo fought well, he aimed to weaken his opponent’s legs and he did well. That kick that he threw, you can see, Tawanchai’s right leg was red. If Jo had more time to prepare, this fight would have been even more fun.”

What does the immediate future look like for Jo Nattawut?

Following the loss to Tawanchai, Nattawut is currently riding a three-fight losing streak after putting away Armenian talent Yurik Davtyan with a right cross at ONE: NextGen II in November 2021. The Thai star fought valiantly but fell to some of the best in the division, including Chingiz Allazov, Jamal Yusupov, and the aforementioned Tawanchai.

As for who Nattawut will face next, he will have the task of welcoming American star Luke Lessei to the Singapore-based combat sports promotion at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8.

Lessei has been very vocal in his desire to make a name for himself when he makes his promotional debut against Nattawut, as he wants to leave a good first impression in the eyes of fans.

‘The Chef’ has also made it known that he does not fear Nattawut’s power whatsoever and will be looking to prove to his doubters that he can win at the highest level.

ONE Fight Night 17 is available live on US Primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Listen to Buakaw's full thoughts here: