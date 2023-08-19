Jihin Radzuan notices major improvement in Stamp Fairtex’s grappling expertise

Jihin Radzuan praised Stamp Fairtex for continuing to improve her grappling skills.

In September 2022, Radzuan and Stamp went toe-to-toe in a catchweight MMA bout at ONE on Prime Video 2. After three rounds of action, the Thai superstar emerged victorious by unanimous decision. Since then, the women’s atomweight fighters began training together to improve their skills.

During an interview with ONE, Radzuan had this to say about Stamp’s recent improvements:

“And we can see from her previous fights to now that she has improved a lot in her grappling.”

Jihin Radzuan hasn’t fought since losing against Stamp Fairtex. Luckily, the 24-year-old has plenty of time to evolve into a world title contender. ‘Shadow Cat’ holds a promotional MMA record of 7-3 since making her ONE debut in March 2018.

Meanwhile, Stamp has a high-stakes fight taking place on September 29. At ONE Fight Night 14, the Thai superstar will face Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title. It won’t be easy for the Fairtex affiliate, as Ham holds a promotional record of 3-0.

Stamp last fought on May 5, defeating Alyse Anderson with a second-round body-kick knockout at ONE Fight Night 10. Ham also secured a win earlier this year with a unanimous decision against Itsuki Hirata on March 24 at ONE X.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee will headline ONE Fight Night 14, which takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The September 29 event featuring three world title fights can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Expand Tweet