“It's going to be a finish” – Thanh Le sees two possible outcomes in his title match vs. Ilya Freymanov

Former ONE featherweight MMA kingpin Thanh Le is itching to regain 26 pounds of solid gold in his possession once more.

The Vietnamese-American headhunter will get that opportunity this coming Friday when he trades heavy artillery with fellow knockout artist Ilya Freymanov.

This high-stakes firefight will headline ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video on October 6 inside the fabled grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

With 13 career wins all coming by way of scintillating finishes, it’s safe to say that Le is not a fan of leaving the fight at the hands of the judges.

In fact, the 38-year-old’s body of work in ONE Championship is a sight to behold, as he holds spectacular knockouts against Martin Nguyen, Garry Tonon, and Kotetsu Boku, among others.

Despite facing a younger and extremely talented opponent like Ilya Freymanov, Le expects nothing less than another entry to his insane highlight reel.

He told ONE in an exclusive interview:

“I’ll give you a two-part prediction. I think if he comes out, feels a little bit of movement and power, and doesn’t change his game plan, then it’ll be a first-rounder.”

Never one to underestimate his opponents, Le also acknowledged the Russian’s own capabilities and said he won’t go down easily. Still, the New Orleans native thinks a knockout is inevitable, regardless if it comes in the later rounds. Le added:

“If he is a smart fighter, if he makes his adjustments and doesn’t get put out early, I think it’s maybe a late third-round finish. But it’s going to be a finish.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

