"It's going to be fireworks" - Denis Puric says mayhem is guaranteed against Rodtang on June 7

Fans of striking-only martial arts are in for a treat at ONE 167 on June 7 as striking stars Denis Puric and Rodtang Jitmuangnon will trade heavy bombs inside the Circle.

Given that their fight will be contested under kickboxing rules, Puric remains confident that he and the flyweight Muay Thai world champion just might give fans a fight-of-the-night contender.

Speaking with Bolasport.com, 'The Bosnian Menace' shared his excitement in going toe-to-toe with the Thai megastar:

"Well look, man, you got two of the most exciting guys in the division, you know, well one of them anyways, and it's going to be fireworks. You got two guys who have similar aggressiveness in the ring and it's going to be fireworks, man. I'm super excited to give the fans a wonderful performance."

Check out the full interview with Denis Puric below:

Though Puric has fought against the very best in his career, Rodtang has consistently lived up to his in-ring moniker of 'The Iron Man', which has propelled him to win 14 out of his 16 ONE Championship bouts.

But if there is anyone who could potentially crack open Rodtang's defense, it is the hard-hitting Team CSK fighter.

Denis Puric eyeing performance of the night bonus at ONE 167

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand and despite the home advantage for Rodtang, Denis Puric wants to leave the crowd disappointed.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, the 39-year-old said:

"It wasn't my best performance tonight. Like I said, I gassed out at the end there. I'm fine with no bonus. When we knock out Rodtang, we're gonna get that bonus."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.