Knockout artist Denis Puric says he'll collect a massive bounty if he can KO the indestructible Rodtang 

ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric knows the destructive abilities that his fists possess. So much so, that the 'Bosnian Menace' believes his raw power could even demolish one of the most indestructible chins in combat sports today, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Puric turned 39 at ONE Fight Night 21 last April 5 and celebrated his birthday in style by beating the second-ranked Jacob Smith via unanimous decision.

Since he wasn't able to put away the tough English fighter, the Team CSK standout admitted he wasn't deserving of a $50,000 performance bonus. Then again, Denis Puric doesn't seem too worried since he's saving his best performance for the man he wants to fight the most.

'The Bosnian Menace' thinks he will become the first fighter to knock out Rodtang inside the Circle. If Puric does the unthinkable, he expects a massive fat check to come along with it. He told Nic Atkin of Sportskeeda MMA in his post-event interview:

"It wasn't my best performance tonight. Like I said, I gassed out at the end there. I'm fine with no bonus. When we knock out Rodtang, we're gonna get that bonus."

The replay of Denis Puric's big win over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21 is available free on-demand for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

Denis Puric willing to fight Rodtang in any ruleset

At this point in his career, Denis Puric is willing to scrap with Rodtang regardless if the flyweight Muay Thai world title is involved.

In the same interview, the outspoken heavy-hitter says he'll fight 'The Iron Man' in kickboxing, mixed-rules, or MMA matches if need be.

"He's the only one on my mind. Listen, if he's doing a kickboxing fight, I would be more than happy to put on the 10-ounce gloves and bang with him in kickboxing. We can do MMA, we can do mixed rules. We can start how you want and we can finish how you want."

Watch the full interview:

