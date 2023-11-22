“It's going to be some fireworks” – Sage Northcutt ready to outgrapple ‘legend’ Shinya Aoki if their fight pushes through

American mixed martial arts phenom ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is excited about the possibility of taking on a Japanese MMA legend and says it would be an honor to face such a legendary opponent in ONE Championship.

Northcutt has long eyed a showdown with multiple-time former ONE lightweight MMA world champion ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki, and now the 27-year-old Team Alpha Male product is really going after the legendary Japanese fighter.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Northcutt talked about the potential showdown with Aoki and how it will be really exciting for the fans.

‘Super Sage’ said:

“If the fight with Shinya goes through as planned. I believe that he's a legend in the sport, and he's known for his grappling skills and he was one of the longest reigning champs for ONE Championship, so I think there's going to be some fireworks out there for everybody watching.”

A Sage Northcutt vs. Shinya Aoki super fight would certainly be intriguing, as the Japanese fighter was previously ranked in the top five at lightweight before the official ONE rankings for the division were recently pulled off their website.

That means that a victory for Northcutt could land him among the elite and one step closer to a world title shot.

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt looking to build off success in May at ONE Fight Night 10

After a horrifying start to his ONE Championship career in 2019, where he was knocked out cold by Cosmo Alexandre with a single punch and sent home with multiple facial fractures, ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt returned to action earlier this year and shocked the world by submitting Pakistani fighter ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba.

Northcutt tapped out Mujtaba in the first round at the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video last May, which took place before a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado – ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S.

Now, Northcutt is looking to continue his success when he returns to action in the Circle, which is imminent.