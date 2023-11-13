Sage Northcutt says American fans are drawn to ONE’s super-fights across all martial arts disciplines: “That excites fans”

American mixed martial arts phenom ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is mesmerized by ONE Championship’s explosive growth in the United States, and the 27-year-old lightweight superstar believes ONE just has the right formula to keep American fans in tune.

ONE Championship is widely considered the world’s largest martial arts organization because of its diverse offering, not only of MMA, but also other combat sports disciplines such as Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling. In fact, ONE has the largest collection of martial arts world champions among all promotions.

Northcutt says it’s this constantly engaging focus on delivering the very best of martial arts in their absolute purest form that gives American fans a new form of excitement.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Northcutt talked about what he thinks American fans can look forward to in ONE.

‘Super’ said:

“There’s] submission grappling, the best grapplers around. Mikey [Musumeci] and Shinya [Aoki] [just went] at it. You are not talking about just the same weight class right there, you're making super-fights. That kind of thing excites fans, especially people in the U.S.”

“I know what excites them, and I think that's really important for getting the U.S. fan base really drawn to ONE Championship.”

Northcutt knows just how exciting ONE Championship can get, after having participated in a couple of big events since he joined the promotion in 2019. Most recently, Northcutt saw action at the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which was held in Denver, Colorado last May.

It was ONE Championship’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, and it took place before a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Arena.

If you have yet to watch a ONE Championship event, it’s a completely different experience from what you’re used to. Catch the next one, ONE Fight Night 17, this December 8th.

