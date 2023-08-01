Sage Northcutt says Tawanchai and Davit Kiria battle could come down to ‘accuracy’ and ‘cardio’

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has fans from all over the world. In fact, he is one of the most exciting fighters in the world today, in any discipline. That is why it comes as no surprise that he has a fan in American MMA phenom ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt.

Northcutt joined ONE Championship in 2019 and has quickly become one of its biggest stars. In his free time, when he’s not training, Northcutt loves to watch ONE Championship live events, studying and watching different martial arts world champions do their thing on the big stage.

This Friday night, there’s one fight Northcutt will be watching closely.

Tawanchai is set to face Georgian striking phenom Davit Kiria in a kickboxing battle at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Northcutt shared his thoughts on the upcoming kickboxing spectacle between two action stars in Tawanchai and Kiria.

‘Super’ said:

“Based on their last fights, I feel it’s going to be a precision striking match to see who’s more accurate and who’s the one that’s lasting with the better cardio in the end.”

Could Northcutt be right? Only time will tell.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding the event.