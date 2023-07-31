Davit Kiria describes opportunity to compete at Lumpinee Stadium against Tawanchai as a ‘very special moment’

34-year-old Georgian striking veteran Davit Kiria is about to step into the biggest fight of his professional career thus far.

Kiria is set to face ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a three-round kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4, in front of Tawanchai’s raucous Thai fans. And Kiria will attempt to pull off a shocking upset.

However, it seems the bright lights of the ONE Championship stage and the gravity of the moment could be getting to Kiria a little bit, as the Georgian star appears caught in the moment.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kiria shared his thoughts on the magnitude of his showdown with Tawanchai in Thailand.

The 34-year-old said:

“It’s an honor for me to share this feeling as part of ONE Championship, a very special moment.”

A former GLORY lightweight kickboxing world champion, Kiria has already achieved much in his career. But if he can defeat Tawanchai in front of his hometown crowd, it will no doubt go down as the biggest victory of the Georgian’s career.

ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video also features a showdown between ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov and No.2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian.

Fans in the United States can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 13.