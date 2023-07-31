Davit Kiria says he cannot be trapped in Tawanchai’s style: “I have to fight my own fight”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Davit Kiria faces another huge task on his return to the circle.

Stepping inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4, he will compete under the ONE Championship banner for a fifth time.

This time around though, everything is different as he welcomes a new challenger into the featherweight kickboxing division.

As a former GLORY champion at lightweight, Kiria is living proof of how talent stacked the featherweight division is right now. Whilst he hasn’t been able to build any serious momentum yet, due to the amount of elite competitors in and around the rankings, he has a huge opportunity next time out to completely change his fortunes.

In just a few days, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will debut in the kickboxing ruleset of the weight class he has already dominated in Muay Thai.

At just 24 years of age, Tawanchai has already accomplished incredible things as one of the best strikers on the planet but now he has a new goal in mind.

His quest to become a two sport world champion begins with defeating Davit Kiria on August 4.

The pendulum, however, can swing both ways.

A win for Kiria over the Muay Thai champ would be a massive shake up in the division, giving him a career best highlight to really push him up the rankings.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Georgian competitor said that in order for him to beat the Muay Thai champ at Lumpinee Stadium, he has to stay loyal to his game plan:

“The way he fights, I have to fight my own fight.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, August 4.