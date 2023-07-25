Tawanchai on why he’s after kickboxing belt: “I don’t think a person should stick with just one dream”

ONE featherweight Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai PK Saenchai realized his lifelong dream of becoming a world champion last year.

While most fighters would be satisfied and rest on their laurels, the 24-year-old phenom is now seeking even greater heights.

After a successful Muay Thai world title defense against Jamal Yusupov at ONE Fight Night 7 last February, Tawanchai will forego the four-ounce gloves in the meantime and take on a new challenge under ONE’s kickboxing ruleset.

Considered one of Lumpinee’s favorite sons, the Thai megastar returns to the legendary arena against veteran Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Prime Video on August 4.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his ONE kickboxing debut, Tawanchai said his desire to create a lasting legacy motivated him to leave his comfort zone.

“I don’t think a person should stick with just one dream. We don’t stop growing. I completed my Muay Thai dream, next is the kickboxing belt,” he shared.

ONE, of course, allows its champions to achieve greatness in multiple divisions and even across separate combat sports.

Tawanchai will certainly keep a close eye on the main event of the same card, as he wishes to challenge for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, which will be contested between reigning champ Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian.

However, the young star must focus on the threat that’s in front of him, since the upset-seeking Kiria won’t just roll over in defeat.

Do you think Tawanchai’s greatness in “The Art of Eight Limbs” will carry over to kickboxing?

We’ll find out soon enough at ONE Fight Night 13. The entire card will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.