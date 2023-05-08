"It's going to happen" - Jake Paul previews future rematch against Tommy Fury

Ahead of his next fight, Jake Paul has discussed a possible rematch against Tommy Fury.

The two stars faced off in February in Saudi Arabia in a high-profile fight. Despite the two men being very early into their professional boxing career they headlined an ESPN pay-per-view event featuring names such as Badou Jack on the undercard.

Heading into the contest, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was a surprisingly large betting favorite. However, on fight night, it was hard to tell. 'TNT' wound up jabbing Paul around the ring for eight rounds, save for a late knockdown, it was a great performance by the Brit.

Following the defeat, Jake Paul signaled that he would activate a rematch clause. While Fury didn't have the option to make a second bout happen, the YouTuber did. While Paul never formally announced the rematch, they were reportedly targeting a bout for July.

However, that rematch has since been dropped in favor of a fight against Nate Diaz. While that would signal that Paul is no longer interested in facing Fury, that isn't the case. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, he stated:

"It's going to happen, it's going to happen for sure. I think it was a great fight, it was entertaining, it was the biggest pay-per-view buys in boxing for the last two years so I think we have to run it back. Tommy is down and I'm excited for that."

See his comments in the video below:

Jake Paul next fight: Who is 'The Problem Child' facing?

Jake Paul's next fight will be against Nate Diaz, and take place in August.

'The Problem Child' is seemingly looking to have an active 2023 season. Paul came up short in his first bout of the year in February, losing to Tommy Fury by a split-decision.

However, he's not wasting any time in returning to the ring. On August 5, Paul will headline a DAZN pay-per-view clash against Nate Diaz, with the event taking place in Dallas, Texas. While this will be the UFC star's first boxing match, he's no stranger to combat.

The Stockton slugger has long been a boxing fan, having trained in depth with names such as Andre Ward and Regis Prograis. While Diaz currently stands as a big underdog for his boxing debut in August, the former UFC star is confident that he will leave the LoneStar state with a victory.

