Undefeated professional boxer Tommy Fury has caused quite a stir on social media with a recent Instagram post that suggests he may be gearing up for a boxing match against Liam Payne, a former member of the popular boy band One Direction. The post features a promotional poster that appears to promote a bout between the two celebrities.

The poster features Payne and the younger brother of boxing legend Tyson Fury seemingly facing off against each other in what appears to be a boxing match. The location for the event has also been revealed to be Old Trafford, Manchester, further fueling speculation about what exactly the two stars have planned.

Check out the official poster below:

Fans and followers of Liam Payne have been left wondering if this is simply a prank or if there is some truth to the rumors of a potential boxing match against Tommy Fury.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @C_Paola1967 wrote:

"This will only go in one direction.!"

Another user @Jordan_Coombe mentioned:

"SPOILER. Soccer Aid."

@ITVX remarked:

"We have no idea what this could possibly be for…"

@YTBoxingNews_ stated:

"Spark him out lad."

Social media user @OhPleaseBeQuiet wrote:

"Tell me this is some sort of duet and not a 'fight'."

@Shanemcfc16 has a piece of advice for Tommy Fury:

"Tommy you’re wasting your time buddy you need to get back in w some real boxers Champ."

@Kezmondwike reacted:

"Tommy finally going against an Elite fighter I see."

Twitter user @UnknownRGR2000 claimed:

"I don’t think it’s a fight announcement, I think it’s something different."

@JadeJameson10 remarked:

"I hope so bad this isn’t a fight!"

@Gazlewis13 wrote:

"Fighting another bum, when the proper fights going to start ."

Twitter user @luke1989_1989 stated:

"This is footy not boxing..."

Tommy Fury prompts how Tyson Fury's iconic medicine ball training ended Jake Paul's fight

The prolonged hype and anticipation surrounding the Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul fight can be attributed to none other than 'The Gypsy King' himself. Finally, in February, the much-awaited showdown between the two social media stars took place in Saudi Arabia. On that fateful night, 'TNT' made excellent use of his jab and length to outbox the YouTube sensation. Although Paul managed to score a knockdown in the eighth round, it wasn't enough to secure a win, and Fury emerged as the victor by decision.

The aftermath of the fight was clouded by rumors that Tyson Fury had caused his brother's injury by breaking his ribs. Prior to the canceled match, the two brothers had even released a video in which the heavyweight champion dropped a heavy medicine ball on Tommy. At the time, 'TNT' denied any link between the injury and the medicine ball.

However, with the weight of the world finally lifted off his shoulders, Tommy Fury has come clean and admitted that the medical ball was indeed the cause of his injury. In a recent candid conversation with Eddie Hall on YouTube, the cruiserweight fighter opened up about the incident and set the record straight:

"I moved on to the medicine ball, you've all seen the video. Yeah, bang, the whole left side of my body quivered after it went down. My dad, Tyson, everyone [used the] medicine ball on me... Bit too hardcore yeah. Pounding it on Tyson's stomach and going on to mine is a bit of a difference."

Check out the entire conversation below:

