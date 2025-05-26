“It's going to be a lot better now” - Johan Ghazali says his striking grew more lethal under Superbon’s watchful eye

Johan Ghazali already had knockout power - that part was obvious. But heading into his ONE Fight Night 32 return, the teenage phenom says fans are about to see a sharper, smarter version of that same chaos.

Since moving his camp to Superbon Training Center, the Malaysian-American has been soaking up knowledge from some of the best strikers in the game. And with Superbon himself in the room, there’s been a noticeable difference.

Ahead of fight night, Ghazali sat with Goated Combat in an exclusive interview, where he talked about what it's like training with the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion:

"But Superbon has a way of teaching you and showing, and like actually showing you that it works. So, it's a lot better than it was. So, you can imagine it was better then, it's going to be even better. It's going to be a lot better now. So, big improvement."

Watch the full interview below:

Nong-O helping teenage KO machine Johan Ghazali add more magic to his arsenal: “I teach him and give him advice”

As if learning from Superbon wasn’t already a cheat code, Ghazali has also been training under the guidance of Thai legend Nong-O Hama.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king has taken the young star under his wing, focusing on speed, rhythm, and the small refinements that separate the good from the great. In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Nong-O said:

"I teach him and give him advice on speed, how to increase his speed, and also the flow of his weapons. Superbon is more about the techniques, and [another trainer] teaches him more about the punches, how to exchange punches, things like that."

With world-class voices in his corner, Johan Ghazali’s striking is leveling up fast. Catch him in action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, available on Prime Video with an active subscription.

