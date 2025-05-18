Nong-O helping teenage KO machine Johan Ghazali add more magic to his arsenal: “I teach him and give him advice”

Nong-O Hama has taken teen phenom Johan Ghazali under his wing.

Following his sensational unanimous decision victory over 28-year-old Thai prospect Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O was quick to get back into the gym, gearing up for a potential flyweight Muay Thai title opportunity, and helping his young apprentice prepare for his own return to martial arts' biggest global stage.

On Friday, June 6, Ghazali will look to climb back into the win column when he meets the always dangerous Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.

Speaking about the 18-year-old knockout artist, Nong-O revealed that he's been helping Johan hone his skills and improve his speed.

"I teach him and give him advice on speed, how to increase his speed, and also the flow of his weapons," Nong-O told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview. "Superbon is more about the techniques, and [another trainer] teaches him more about the punches, how to exchange punches, things like that."

Nong-O motivated by his showing against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

As a former eight-time ONE world champion with 267 career wins to his credit, the 38-year-old Nong-O has absolutely nothing left to prove in the world of combat sports.

But that doesn't mean he can't still hang with the best of the best.

Nong-O proved as much with his dominant display against Kongthoranee in his last outing.

Looking back on the bout, the Thai superstar believes that his ability to not only compete, but beat opponents far younger than him, is a great motivator and something he'll remember for the rest of his days.

"So that has turned into motivation for me to train even harder because I know that one day, if I succeed in winning against someone who's younger than me who's really good, then it would turn into something really impressive to remember."

The only question now is, what's next for Nong-O?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 31 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

