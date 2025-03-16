  • home icon
  "It's going to be one hell of a fight" - Rodtang looking to deliver epic performance worthy of a $100,000 bonus vs Takeru

“It’s going to be one hell of a fight” - Rodtang looking to deliver epic performance worthy of a $100,000 bonus vs Takeru

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Mar 16, 2025 23:56 GMT
Rodtang (left) and Takeru (right)
Rodtang (left) and Takeru (right)

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon isn't just chasing a win - he's chasing a knockout and a $100,000 bonus to go with it.

The Thai legend is currently in the midst of gearing up for his blockbuster match with Japanese icon Takeru Segawa at the main event card of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. With two of the most explosive styles in the game colliding, he promises a battle that fans won't soon forget.

"I think me and Takeru's fighting styles, we're both entertainers," he told ONE Championship. "We're aggressive. We're the same. It's going to be one hell of a fight that no one should ever miss. I'd like to end this fight with a knockout. And with me getting a $100,000 USD bonus."
Takeru isn't just any other opponent - he's a legend in his own right. He became a three-division kickboxing champion after a seven-year undefeated run. Rodtang is in for a fight, and he's aiming to make it a show.

Rodtang says traps are in place to overcome Takeru's 'hard to read' style in Saitama

Despite his trademark confidence, Rodtang knows Takeru isn't just another name on the list. The Japanese icon brings a wild, unpredictable style, and that's exactly what the Thai powerhouse is banking on.

"Takeru has a very unorthodox style. It's hard to read his movement and predict his ways on how he attacks. I'll just keep pressing him and force him to play my game."
If he gets his wish, there won't be a need for the judges - just another bonus check and another clip on his highlight reel.

On March 23, the legendary Saitama Super Arena will play host to the stacked fight card of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, which features 14 high-profile bouts. Tickets are available here. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

