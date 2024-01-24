“It’s going to show” – ‘Hungry’ and ‘focused’ Kade Ruotolo promises to put in a better performance vs Tommy Langaker in rematch

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo promises to deliver an improved performance when he runs it back with Tommy Langaker this Sunday, January 28.

Returning to the Circle seven months removed from their entertaining back-and-forth chess match at ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo will look to deliver a much more decisive performance against the 121-win veteran. In their first meeting, Ruotolo escaped with a unanimous decision victory, but Langaker undoubtedly gave the 21-year-old prodigy his toughest test to date.

Speaking with the promotion before their highly anticipated sequel at ONE 165 in Tokyo’s Ariake Arena, Ruotolo suggested that this time around, he is motivated to put on a show and make a statement against the Norwegian BJJ standout.

“This time around, I’ve been a lot more focused, I’ve been a lot more hungry, and it’s going to show,” Ruotolo said.

Thus far, Ruotolo is yet to be defeated in his ONE Championship run, scoring four straight victories over some of the world’s most successful BJJ and Sambo specialists.

Anything less than a finish for Kade Ruotolo is unacceptable

Though his decision victory over Tommy Langaker was unanimous, Kade Ruotolo believes that if he doesn’t make his opponents tap out, it’s a performance unworthy of his impeccable skill set.

“And everyone that I fight that I don’t submit, I almost take it as just a poor performance, even if I was dominant,” Ruotolo added. “If I didn’t get the submission, then I’m not happy.”

He’ll look to rectify that in their rematch, but that will be much easier said than done against the 29-year-old Wulfing Academy product who closed out his 2023 winning an IBJJF world championship.

Will Langaker leave The Land of the Rising Sun with ONE Championship gold around his waist, or will Ruotolo continue to remind the world why he is the greatest lightweight grappler on the planet?

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.