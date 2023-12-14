“I’m very happy” – ‘Emotional’ Tommy Langaker admits he’d never have imagined ending the year as IBJJF no-gi world champion

2023 has been a breakout year for Tommy Langaker which, by his own admission, he couldn’t have even dreamed of.

The Norwegian competitor started off his year with a big win inside the Circle over Uali Kurzhev, which set him up for a huge title clash with Kade Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 11.

While he may have come up short against the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, it was a sign that he was now competing at the top of the sport.

The 29-year-old went and proved that once and for all at the recent IBJJF world championships where Langaker took home the middleweight no-gi gold.

In an interview with Flograppling after a near-flawless performance, Tommy Langaker revealed that having only recently started competing in no-gi, he wouldn’t have believed of this success just three years ago.

He said:

“I would have said ‘no way, I don’t do no-gi.’ But I guess things change for the better, apparently. I can end the year with a very good resume, and I’m very happy. I’m very emotional, so it’s very nice.”

Tommy Langaker: One of many ONE athletes leading the charge within the grappling realm

Tommy Langaker is living proof of the depth of talent that call ONE Championship home.

The four submission grappling world champions in the promotion have already achieved incredible things in their careers as some of the most exciting and decorated competitors in their weight classes.

Outside of the champions, there are still world class competitors in the mix as shown by their recent successes competing at the IBJJF worlds.

Alongside Langaker, Tammi Musumeci claimed her sixth black belt gold medal at this year's edition. Earlier this year, Jessa Khan finished at the top of the podium in the gi format of the IBJJF worlds.