Tammi Musumeci wins sixth black belt gold medal at World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship 2023

ONE Championship strawweight submission grappler Tammi Musumeci continues to flourish as well in competitions outside of the promotion, recently winning her sixth black belt gold medal at the World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship 2023.

Her younger brother Mikey Musumeci, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, shared the development on his Instagram account.

In winning the black belt gold medal, as per Mikey’s post, Tammi Musumeci, 29, submitted her first two matches and won the final match 26-6 over fellow ONE athlete Jessa Khan by using great passing and control.

In his post, Mikey Musumeci went on to make a case for his sister for a possible title shot against ONE strawweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly, saying:

“My sister is 2-0 against Danielle and is 2-0 in One championship. Danielle is amazing and it’s time they have a match together again!!! TAMMI VS DANIELLE FOR THE ONE BELT! Let’s make this match happen!!!”

The World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship 2023 took place from December 7 to 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada,

Tammi Musumeci undefeated in ONE Championship to date

Pedigo Submission Fighting affiliate Tammi Musumeci made her ONE Championship debut this year and has been undefeated in her two matches to date.

She made her ONE debut on March 24 at ONE Fight Night 8 on Prime Video at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, defeating Bianca Basilio by unanimous decision.

Then, in July at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, she also won by decision over Ecuadorian-American Amada Alequin.

The back-to-back wins fortified Musumeci’s standing as a force and contender in the strawweight class.

Making what she is doing all the more impressive is that she is a full-time lawyer, who squeezes training as often as he can. She is now hoping to become a ONE submission grappling world champion at some point in the future.