Tammi Musumeci says women’s submission grappling in ONE Championship is ‘shaping up’

For a long time, Tammi Musumeci has been right at the forefront of submission grappling and specifically representing it as an elite female competitor. A multi-time world champion and two-time Pan American world champion, there aren’t many competitors on the planet that can match her accolades and success on the mats.

With ONE Championship progressing into submission grappling, the entire sport has benefited from the promotion’s massive new platform. Moreover, ONE has signed some of the very best competitors in the world to ensure that every match is nothing but a high-stakes battle.

World champions Kade Ruotolo and Tammi’s younger brother, Mikey, are the two flag bearers for the sport. But the impact of having elite female grapplers on the roster, like Tammi Musumeci, is massive for the women’s jiu-jitsu scene globally.

After securing a decision win on her ONE Championship debut back at ONE Fight Night 8 against Brazil’s Bianca Basilio, Tammi will return at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14th. She will take on Ecuadorian-American competitor Amanda Alequin.

A former IBJJF No-Gi world champion in her own right, female submission grappling has never had a platform like this. A place where two of the best competitors in the world can meet one another surrounded by other elite martial artists from various disciplines.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Tammi Musumeci spoke about the current position of female submission grappling and how ONE Championship has tremendously assisted the growth of it:

“So yeah it's nice how the women's division is somewhat shaping up. Obviously, grappling is new in ONE, so it's nice to see on the women's side too that it's kind of finding [an identity] for itself.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscribers.