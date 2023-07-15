ONE Fight Night 12 results: Tammi Musumeci’s late back take powers her to victory over Amanda Alequin 

Tammi Musumeci scored her second-straight win under the ONE Championship banner on Friday night as the New Jersey native squared off with familiar foe Amanda Alequin inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 12.

Right from the start, Alequin came out aggressively, pushing Musumeci towards the corner of the ring and attempting a double-leg takedown. Musumeci countered by pulling guard and applying a guillotine choke, although it wasn't tight enough to secure a submission, it showcased her early dominance.

Both fighters found themselves on the ground, engaging in a battle of knee locks. Musumeci made an attempt to transition and take Alequin's back, but 'Tubby' rolled through and regained a more favorable position. Despite Alequin's efforts to escape Musumeci's ankle lock attempts and regain top position, Musumeci managed to secure Alequin's ankle, forcing her back to the canvas.

Halfway through the 10-minute match, Tammi Musumeci remained up on the scorecards as Amanda Alequin continued to fish for a leg lock. Alequin continued to transition from one position to another, but Musumeci’s fantastic guard acted as a force field, preventing ‘Tubby’ from going on the attack.

With two minutes remaining, Alequin remained competitive but failed to pose a significant threat to Musumeci. As time ticked away, Alequin desperately sought a way to penetrate Musumeci's guard but was unable to establish a dominant position, eventually giving up her back in the process.

The final bell signaled the end of the match, with Musumeci firmly controlling Alequin's back throughout.

Official Result: Tammi Musumeci def. Amanda Alequin via unanimous decision

With the victory, Musumeci moves to 2-0 with ONE, while promotional debutant Amanda Alequin goes to 0-1.