Tammi Musumeci says she always feels ‘way better’ with brother Mikey Musumeci by her side

Over the years, Tammi and Mikey Musumeci have forged a tight-knit bond largely thanks to their exploits and success in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The siblings use martial arts to balance their lives and have continuously stuck to it ever since.

During that time too, the brother-and-sister duo have supported one another's quest to the top, teaching, cornering, and giving advice in any way possible.

Ahead of Tammi's sophomore outing against Amanda Alequin at ONE Fight Night 12, the New Jersey native spoke about the importance of having Mikey at her corner.

She said:

“When it comes down to it, I always do better and always feel way better when he's with me. Cause we've been doing it for so long together, that it is kind of part of me, our relationship as training partners.”

After all, they've collectively shared the mats for thousands of hours. And truthfully, no one knows each other better than themselves.

Today, the Musumeci siblings are amongst the most feared black belts in the discipline. And they seem to be improving with each passing match.

Mikey became the promotion's inaugural flyweight submission grappling king last year. Tammi, meanwhile, hopes to achieve similar success once she gets Alequin out of the way this Friday, July 14.

The elder sister of the ONE world champion is eying a possible fight against Danielle Kelly for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world championship strap.

North American fans can watch Tammi in action at ONE Fight Night 12, which will air live and free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers.