Mikey Musumeci not fazed by ‘huge responsibility’ to take jiu-jitsu to the next level in ONE Championship

As one of two submission grappling world champions on the roster, Mikey Musumeci is proud to represent the sport that he has dedicated his life to on the biggest stage possible.

Whilst grappling has continued to grow in size over the last few years, the sport has never had a platform like it now finds in ONE Championship.

With submission grappling contests regularly featuring alongside elite matchups in MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai, the sport has the stage it needs to find a home amongst the more established martial arts.

Thanks to likes of Musumeci and the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, the sport has two incredible representatives right at the forefront who are flag bearers for jiu-jitsu in ONE Championship.

Putting on exciting contests against other slite grapplers on the biggest stages possible alongside elite competitors from various other disciplines has submission grappling in the strongest place that it has ever been in.

As the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, Musumeci is right at the forefront of the sport and proves it each and every time that he steps inside the circle that he is deserving of his position.

In an interview on The Fighter and The Kid podcast, Mikey Musumeci spoke about the responsibility that he has to represent an entire sport now that it has the platform it needs:

“ONE Championship gives jiu-jitsu this platform we never had. So, it's a huge responsibility for me.”

